AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keegan Bushouer, U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific vocalist, performs during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest’s 2026 theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlights elements of American culture, underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)