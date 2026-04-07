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U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly in a formation during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The performance allowed the team to connect with the local community while celebrating the Air Force's proud heritage and enduring commitment to securing American freedom during the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)