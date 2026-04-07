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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," bank in a diamond formation during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. Pilots relied on intense training and communication to maintain tight formations during the aerial demonstrations for the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)