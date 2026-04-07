U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," bank in a diamond formation during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. Pilots relied on intense training and communication to maintain tight formations during the aerial demonstrations for the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9609506
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-YI926-3539
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.