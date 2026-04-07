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Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing generate vapor trails during a high-speed pass at the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The fifth-generation fighters showcased the combat readiness of Tyndall Air Force Base as part of the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)