Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing generate vapor trails during a high-speed pass at the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The fifth-generation fighters showcased the combat readiness of Tyndall Air Force Base as part of the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9609507
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-YI926-1631
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.