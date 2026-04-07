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    Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 11 of 11]

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    Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly in a diamond formation over the Gulf of Mexico during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The aerial maneuvers demonstrated the continuous readiness of the armed forces and served to build connectedness with the American public during the Freedom 250 festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9609509
    VIRIN: 260411-A-YI926-9116
    Resolution: 7160x4773
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Thunderbird
    freedom 250
    AirFreedom250

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