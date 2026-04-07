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U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly in a diamond formation over the Gulf of Mexico during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The aerial maneuvers demonstrated the continuous readiness of the armed forces and served to build connectedness with the American public during the Freedom 250 festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)