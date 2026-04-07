A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," executes a high-speed pass during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The engagement provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force's proud heritage during the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9609491
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-YI926-4079
|Resolution:
|7520x5013
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.