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Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," perform a Calypso pass during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The maneuver features one aircraft flying inverted directly over another, demonstrating the skill of military aviators during the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)