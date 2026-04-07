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Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing conduct a flyover during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The locally based stealth fighters participated in the aerial demonstrations to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)