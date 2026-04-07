U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," fly in an echelon formation over the Gulf of America during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The aerial maneuvers demonstrated the continuous readiness of the armed forces and served to build connectedness with the American public during the Freedom 250 festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9609502
|VIRIN:
|260411-A-YI926-2882
|Resolution:
|6741x4494
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Justin Davidson-Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.