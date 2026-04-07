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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," executes a high-performance maneuver during the Gulf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Florida, April 11, 2026. The engagement provided an opportunity to attract and inspire potential recruits while highlighting the Department of the Air Force's proud heritage during the Freedom 250 celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Justin Davidson-Beebe)