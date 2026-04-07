Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives remarks during the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Horne gave thanks to Team Vandenberg for their coordinated efforts in working on the launch of STP-S29A, highlighting the importance of team cohesion to accomplish the mission. Throughout its 58-year history, Space Test Program missions have supported the development of technology behind all critical Space Force capabilities such as satellite communications, positioning, navigation, timing, space sensing, space domain awareness and space access. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)