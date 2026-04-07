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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9]

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, gives remarks during the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) patching ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Horne gave thanks to Team Vandenberg for their coordinated efforts in working on the launch of STP-S29A, highlighting the importance of team cohesion to accomplish the mission. Throughout its 58-year history, Space Test Program missions have supported the development of technology behind all critical Space Force capabilities such as satellite communications, positioning, navigation, timing, space sensing, space domain awareness and space access. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9608090
    VIRIN: 260408-X-DW038-1185
    Resolution: 2998x1997
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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