U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, hangs framed patches on a wall during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. The patching ceremony celebrated the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission and commemorated Vandenberg's rich space launch and test history. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9608084
|VIRIN:
|260408-X-DW038-1163
|Resolution:
|3506x2335
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.