Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, hangs framed patches on a wall during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. The patching ceremony celebrated the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission and commemorated Vandenberg's rich space launch and test history. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)