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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 8 of 9]

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Team Vandenberg members gather at the Pacific Coast Center following the launch of Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Members gathered at the PCC for a patching ceremony, a tradition that commemorates Vandenberg's launches and highlights team members who were critical to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9608086
    VIRIN: 260408-X-DW038-1172
    Resolution: 4097x2729
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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