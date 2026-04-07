Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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Team Vandenberg members gather at the Pacific Coast Center following the launch of Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Members gathered at the PCC for a patching ceremony, a tradition that commemorates Vandenberg's launches and highlights team members who were critical to mission success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)