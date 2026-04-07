Unit patches are laid on a table during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center to celebrate the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Unit patches signify the combined efforts from Vandenberg personnel and strategic mission partners who support launch mission requirements. The STP-S29A mission delivered the STPSat-7 space vehicle, which housed five DoW experiments and additional research CubeSats into low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9608045
|VIRIN:
|260408-X-DW038-1021
|Resolution:
|3847x2562
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.