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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 1 of 9]

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Unit patches are laid on a table during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center to celebrate the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Unit patches signify the combined efforts from Vandenberg personnel and strategic mission partners who support launch mission requirements. The STP-S29A mission delivered the STPSat-7 space vehicle, which housed five DoW experiments and additional research CubeSats into low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9608045
    VIRIN: 260408-X-DW038-1021
    Resolution: 3847x2562
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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