Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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Unit patches are laid on a table during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center to celebrate the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Unit patches signify the combined efforts from Vandenberg personnel and strategic mission partners who support launch mission requirements. The STP-S29A mission delivered the STPSat-7 space vehicle, which housed five DoW experiments and additional research CubeSats into low Earth orbit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)