Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, left, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, and 2nd Lt. Zachery Benner, right, 2nd Range Operations Squadron minotaur mission integrator, pose for a photo during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center to celebrate the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. 2 ROPS provides mission integration and launch operations support to new and existing launch service providers, range users and strategic mission partners to enable effective planning and execution of launch and test operations at the Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)