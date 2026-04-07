Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, right, 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, hands the ceremonial game ball to 2nd Lt. Zachery Benner, left, 2 ROPS minotaur mission integrator during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Benner was presented with the game ball for playing an integral role during the launch of the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission, signing the football to commemorate his team’s vital contributions to launch success. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)