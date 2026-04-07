Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, right, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, and Sean Mussel, left, Rocket Systems Launch Program’s Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission manager, pose for a photo during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center to celebrate the launch of STP-S29A at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. RSLP launches from sites around the globe, including the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska at Kodiak, MARS at Wallops Flight Facility in Virgina, Cape Canaveral and here at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)