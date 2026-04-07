U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, right, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, and Sean Mussel, left, Rocket Systems Launch Program’s Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission manager, pose for a photo during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center to celebrate the launch of STP-S29A at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. RSLP launches from sites around the globe, including the Pacific Spaceport Complex - Alaska at Kodiak, MARS at Wallops Flight Facility in Virgina, Cape Canaveral and here at Vandenberg. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 16:42
|Photo ID:
|9608073
|VIRIN:
|260408-X-DW038-1149
|Resolution:
|2978x1984
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.