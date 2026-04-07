Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, left, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Olmstead, right, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement construction equipment journeyman, pose for a photo during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Olmstead represented 30 CES during the ceremony, and was recognized for his contributions to launch pad infrastructure support for the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission. 30 CES provides facility, infrastructure and emergency services support to the Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)