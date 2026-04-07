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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 3 of 9]

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Dorian Hatcher, left, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander for operations, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyle Olmstead, right, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement construction equipment journeyman, pose for a photo during a patching ceremony at the Pacific Coast Center at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 8, 2026. Olmstead represented 30 CES during the ceremony, and was recognized for his contributions to launch pad infrastructure support for the Space Test Program S29A (STP-S29A) mission. 30 CES provides facility, infrastructure and emergency services support to the Vandenberg Spaceport and Test Range. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:42
    Photo ID: 9608052
    VIRIN: 260408-X-DW038-1116
    Resolution: 3928x2616
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch
    Vandenberg Hosts Patching Ceremony for STP-S29A Launch

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