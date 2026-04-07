FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Minaeu, commander of Air Forces Southern, center-left, and senior government officials from Chile, U.S. and Canada cut a ribbon during the U.S. partnership pavilion opening ceremony at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony brought together a diverse audience of military, government and industry leaders focused on collaboration and innovation across the air and space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)