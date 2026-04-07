U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Minaeu, commander of Air Forces Southern, center-left, and senior government officials from Chile, U.S. and Canada cut a ribbon during the U.S. partnership pavilion opening ceremony at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony brought together a diverse audience of military, government and industry leaders focused on collaboration and innovation across the air and space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9606751
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-AN818-1554
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.