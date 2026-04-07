FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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President of the Republic of Chile José Antiono Kast arrives for the opening ceremony at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. As the guest speaker, Kast emphasized Chile’s role as a regional leader in air and space collaboration and reinforced the importance of enduring international partnerships across Latin America’s largest air, space and defense exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)