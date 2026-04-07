President of the Republic of Chile José Antiono Kast arrives for the opening ceremony at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. As the guest speaker, Kast emphasized Chile’s role as a regional leader in air and space collaboration and reinforced the importance of enduring international partnerships across Latin America’s largest air, space and defense exhibition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9606736
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-AN818-1083
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|8.61 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.