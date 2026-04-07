FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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President of the Republic of Chile José Antiono Kast and senior government and military leaders cut the ribbon during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The event officially opened FIDAE 2026, the largest aerospace and defense exhibition in Latin America, reinforcing Chile’s role in strengthening partnerships and showcasing global air and space capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)