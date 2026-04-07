FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David Minaeu, Air Forces Southern commander, left, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Chile Brandon Judd, right, during the U.S. partnership pavilion opening ceremony at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony brought together a diverse audience of military, government and industry leaders focused on collaboration and innovation across the air and space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)