FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chilean Defense Minister Fernando Barros arrives for the opening ceremony at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony brought together a diverse audience of military, government and industry leaders focused on collaboration and innovation across the air and space domain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)