FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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An attendee takes video of the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The event officially opened FIDAE 2026, the largest aerospace and defense exhibition in Latin America, reinforcing Chile’s role in strengthening partnerships and showcasing global air and space capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)