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    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership [Image 3 of 9]

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    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    Officials gather for the opening ceremony of the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony underscored the integration of military and civilian air and space efforts to advance innovation and regional stability during Latin America’s largest tradeshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:39
    Photo ID: 9606741
    VIRIN: 260407-F-AN818-1156
    Resolution: 8290x5527
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership
    FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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    TAGS

    AFSOUTH
    Chile
    opening ceremony
    FIDAE 2026
    FIDAE26
    José Antiono Kast

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