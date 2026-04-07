Officials gather for the opening ceremony of the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony underscored the integration of military and civilian air and space efforts to advance innovation and regional stability during Latin America’s largest tradeshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9606741
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-AN818-1156
|Resolution:
|8290x5527
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.