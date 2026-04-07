FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

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A photographer takes pictures from the press pool at the opening ceremony for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony marked the official start of one of Latin America’s premier air, space and defense exhibitions, where military and industry leaders from across the region showcase capabilities, deepen cooperation, and reinforce shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)