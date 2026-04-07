A photographer takes pictures from the press pool at the opening ceremony for the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The ceremony marked the official start of one of Latin America’s premier air, space and defense exhibitions, where military and industry leaders from across the region showcase capabilities, deepen cooperation, and reinforce shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:39
|Photo ID:
|9606743
|VIRIN:
|260407-F-AN818-1279
|Resolution:
|7111x4740
|Size:
|10.16 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.