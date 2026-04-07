FIDAE 2026 opens in Chile, showcasing global air and space partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

President of the Republic of Chile José Antiono Kast delivers remarks during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2026. The Chilean President opened the air and trade show, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared security challenges and advancing regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)