U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) class 2026-004, assemble GBU-12 munitions during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen, Marines and Sailors prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, AFCOMAC celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sharon Kinghorn)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9588340
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-WC723-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower [Image 25 of 25], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
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