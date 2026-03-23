AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Rivas, 3rd Munitions Squadron munitions technician, secures ordnance on a trailer for transport during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen built live munitions for 24-hour sortie requirements while refining planning, assembly and movement skills. With its first class held in 1986, AFCOMAC celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)