AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Bennett, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions technician, secures a low tail drag kit to a 500-pound bomb during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, Air Force Combat Ammunition Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)