AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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A U.S. Navy Sailor participating in Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) class 2026-004, assembles GBU-56 munitions during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen, Marines and Sailors prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, AFCOMAC celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sharon Kinghorn)