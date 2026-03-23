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    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower [Image 15 of 25]

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    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Navy Sailor participating in Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) class 2026-004, assembles GBU-56 munitions during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen, Marines and Sailors prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, AFCOMAC celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Sharon Kinghorn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 20:36
    Photo ID: 9588339
    VIRIN: 260320-F-WC723-1008
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower [Image 25 of 25], by 2nd Lt. Sharon Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    Air Force Combat Ammunition Center’s (AFCOMAC)
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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    AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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    TAGS

    ammo
    munitions
    Joint Force Training
    Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC)
    joint branch integration
    9th Munitions Squadron (9th MUNS)

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