GBU-12 munitions rest on a trailer during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen built live munitions for 24-hour sortie requirements while refining planning, assembly and movement skills. With its first class held in 1986, AFCOMAC celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9588331
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-OM801-1606
|Resolution:
|6040x4019
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Ty'Jaih Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
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