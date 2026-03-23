U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Cruz, 649th Munitions Squadron munitions technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Dykes 96th Maintenance Group munitions technician, prepare AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) for air cargo shipment to a simulated forward-deployed location during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, Air Force Combat Ammunition Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9588329
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-OM801-1629
|Resolution:
|5833x3881
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Ty'Jaih Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
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