AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elijah Cruz, 649th Munitions Squadron munitions technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Dykes 96th Maintenance Group munitions technician, prepare AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) for air cargo shipment to a simulated forward-deployed location during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, Air Force Combat Ammunition Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)