Airmen and Marines assigned to the Air Force Combat Ammunition Center (AFCOMAC) class 2026-004, assemble GBU-12 munitions during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen prepared live munitions to support 24-hour sortie requirements while strengthening mission-critical skills. With its first class held in 1986, Air Force Combat Ammunition Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9588328
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-OM801-1613
|Resolution:
|5932x3947
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower [Image 25 of 25], by A1C Ty'Jaih Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower
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