AFCOMAC Celebrates 40 years of Producing Warfighters for Global Combat Airpower

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Nehls 307th Maintenance Squadron munitions technician, installs a fuze into a 2,000-pound bomb during a fragmentation order preparation exercise at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen assembled live munitions to meet 24-hour sortie requirements while testing planning, assembly and movement skills. With its first class held in 1986, AFCOMAC celebrated its 40th anniversary with the graduation of class 2026-004. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)