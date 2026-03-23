U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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U.S. Army Sgt. Miriam Hernandez, right, assigned Joint Task Force-Bravo, shakes hands with Dr. Johau Lewis, head of the Dentistry department, at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. A team of U.S. service members conduct a five-day humanitarian mission to Bocas del Toro delivering essential medical services to residents in remote and underserved communities across the island province. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)