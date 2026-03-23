U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brett Nicks, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, greets a patient at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9582157
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-UJ512-1009
|Resolution:
|7118x4748
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
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