U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brett Nicks, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, speaks to a patient at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9582158
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-UJ512-1008
|Resolution:
|6164x4111
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.