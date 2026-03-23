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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 15 of 20]

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

    PANAMA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Maj. Laura Davis, assigned Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives vaccination at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. A team of U.S. service members conduct a five-day humanitarian mission to Bocas del Toro delivering essential medical services to residents in remote and underserved communities across the island province. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9582150
    VIRIN: 260323-A-UJ512-1016
    Resolution: 7093x4731
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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    TAGS

    MEDRETE
    JTFB
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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