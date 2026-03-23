U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Fisher, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, measures the height of a patient at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9582152
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-UJ512-1014
|Resolution:
|7130x4756
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.