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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 13 of 20]

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    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

    PANAMA

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Fisher, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, measures the height of a patient at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9582152
    VIRIN: 260323-A-UJ512-1014
    Resolution: 7130x4756
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
    U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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    TAGS

    MEDRETE
    JTFB
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian
    Panama
    JSCG-P

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