U.S. Army Maj. Laura Davis, assigned Joint Task Force-Bravo, gives vaccination at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. A team of U.S. service members conduct a five-day humanitarian mission to Bocas del Toro delivering essential medical services to residents in remote and underserved communities across the island province. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9582149
|VIRIN:
|260323-A-UJ512-1017
|Resolution:
|7698x5135
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro [Image 20 of 20], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro
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