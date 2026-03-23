U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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U.S. Army Maj. Nidhi Gupta, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, fills cavity at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. forces and Panama. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)