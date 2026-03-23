U.S. Service Members Deliver Critical Medical Care During Five-Day Mission to Bocas del Toro

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U.S. Army Spc. Ethan Fisher, assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, measures the height of a patient at Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, Panama, March 23, 2026. Throughout the five-day effort, service members operated out of Guillermo Sanchez Hospital, offering a range of services including general medical and dental treatment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)