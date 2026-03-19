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    Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9]

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    Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team performs an aerial and pyrotechnic show during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the U.S. to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578214
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-VM870-1021
    Resolution: 5826x3886
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AETC
    Tora Tora Tora
    military
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 airshow

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