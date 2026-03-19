Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at Luke Air Force Base

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The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team performs an aerial and pyrotechnic show during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the U.S. to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)