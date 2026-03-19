U.S. Navy Blue Angels Five and Six take-off to start the flying demonstration. Demonstrations like the Blue Angels showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of carrier-based fighters used to project airpower from the sea. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery have enable the United States to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 16:24
|Photo ID:
|9578202
|VIRIN:
|260320-Z-VM870-1014
|Resolution:
|7593x5064
|Size:
|9.49 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.