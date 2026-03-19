U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

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U.S. Navy Blue Angels Five and Six take-off to start the flying demonstration. Demonstrations like the Blue Angels showcase the maneuverability and combat capability of carrier-based fighters used to project airpower from the sea. The event highlights the Airmen and joint partners whose professionalism and technical mastery have enable the United States to maintain a ready and capable fighting force. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)