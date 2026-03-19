Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at Luke Air Force Base

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A P-51 Mustang flies in front of the flight line as a part of the Tora! Tora! Tora! performance during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft from past eras illustrate the technological progress that has shaped today’s combat aviation capabilities. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the United States to respond with strength and determination. The demonstration serves as a living history tribute, helping audiences understand how the attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of American history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)