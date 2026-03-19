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    Vintage jet trainers fly over Luke Air Force Base [Image 6 of 9]

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    Vintage jet trainers fly over Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Two T-33 Shooting Stars fly during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft like the T-33 helped train generations of aviators transitioning from propeller aircraft to jet fighters. The evolution of aircraft design reflects decades of research, testing and operational experience that strengthen national defense. This demonstration and others throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578210
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-VM870-1018
    Resolution: 7281x4856
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vintage jet trainers fly over Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 airshow

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