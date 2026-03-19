Vintage jet trainers fly over Luke Air Force Base

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Two T-33 Shooting Stars fly during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 20, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft like the T-33 helped train generations of aviators transitioning from propeller aircraft to jet fighters. The evolution of aircraft design reflects decades of research, testing and operational experience that strengthen national defense. This demonstration and others throughout Luke Days 2026 illustrate the speed, precision and operational capability that underpin the history and continuation of American air superiority. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)