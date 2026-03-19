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    Thunderbirds prepare to fly over Luke Air Force Base [Image 1 of 9]

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    Thunderbirds prepare to fly over Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Maintainers for the Thunderbirds stand in front of Thunderbird One before a flight demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 20, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578200
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-VM870-1013
    Resolution: 4060x7218
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Thunderbirds prepare to fly over Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    military
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 airshow

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