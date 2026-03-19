Thunderbirds prepare to fly over Luke Air Force Base

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Maintainers for the Thunderbirds stand in front of Thunderbird One before a flight demonstration during the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 20, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" represent the professionalism and training required of Airmen who operate combat aircraft tasked with defending the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)