U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

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Blue Angel Five flies swiftly over the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 26, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Blue Angels represent the professionalism and readiness of naval aviators who operate advanced fighter aircraft in defense of the nation. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)