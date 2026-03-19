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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 4 of 9]

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    U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    56th Fighter Wing

    Blue Angel Five flies swiftly over the Luke Days 2026 airshow, March 26, 2026, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Blue Angels represent the professionalism and readiness of naval aviators who operate advanced fighter aircraft in defense of the nation. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 16:24
    Photo ID: 9578207
    VIRIN: 260320-Z-VM870-1016
    Resolution: 6859x4575
    Size: 19.07 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels Take to the Skies Over Luke Air Force Base [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    F-18
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    F/A-18
    Super Hornet
    Luke Air Force Base
    Luke Days 2026 airshow

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