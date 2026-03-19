Tora! Tora! Tora! performance at Luke Air Force Base

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The Tora! Tora! Tora! airshow team performs an aerial and pyrotechnic show during the Luke Days 2026 Family Day airshow, March 21, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Tora! Tora! Tora! performance recreates the events of Dec. 7, 1941, honoring the moment that led the U.S. to respond with strength and determination. The act honors the resilience and resolve that defined the U.S. response during one of the most pivotal moments in American history. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)